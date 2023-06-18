Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of ASM opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.17 million, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.78. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSE:ASM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45,454 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 22,934 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 45.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 186,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.