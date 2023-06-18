Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.78. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.01.

Institutional Trading of Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSE:ASM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 48,297 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

