StockNews.com Upgrades Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to Buy

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SID. Bank of America downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -281.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.74. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.34). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SID. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

