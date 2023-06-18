BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BRT. TheStreet lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

NYSE:BRT opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $25.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

In related news, SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 4,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $91,459.28. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,330,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,011,565.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 4,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $91,459.28. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,330,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,011,565.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,449.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,417,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,863,692.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 100,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,836 in the last three months. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 7.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 282,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 18,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. 29.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.