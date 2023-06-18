Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

CCJ has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Up 0.4 %

CCJ opened at $31.76 on Friday. Cameco has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.52, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $508.09 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cameco

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.