NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $9.75 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $9.50. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NEX opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.08. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $935.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.41 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 15.80%. Analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 99.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,240,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,093,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,690,000 after purchasing an additional 172,678 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,449,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 68.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,349,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.