Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MTRN. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Stock Down 2.6 %

MTRN opened at $109.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.81 and a 200 day moving average of $100.80. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.08. Materion has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $121.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Materion had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $442.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Materion will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $242,674.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $242,674.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $250,806.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,130.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Materion during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Materion by 948.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Materion during the second quarter worth about $111,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Materion by 23.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Materion during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.