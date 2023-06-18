Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet cut Arrow Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Arrow Financial Stock Performance
AROW opened at $21.31 on Friday. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $352.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Arrow Financial Company Profile
Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrow Financial (AROW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.