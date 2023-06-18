Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Arrow Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

AROW opened at $21.31 on Friday. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $352.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Further Reading

