Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

MPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.77.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $113.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $138.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $1,913,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $605,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

