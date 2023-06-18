RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $8.25. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RES. Susquehanna reduced their target price on RPC from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

RPC Price Performance

NYSE:RES opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. RPC has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.57 million. RPC had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RPC will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of RPC by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of RPC by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 25,866 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of RPC by 83.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 353,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 160,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RPC by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 212,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 70,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

