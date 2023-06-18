United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UMC. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC cut United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of UMC stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.30. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $8.97.

Institutional Trading of United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 6.0% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 106,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 122,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 628.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 670,460 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,851,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,741,000 after purchasing an additional 240,428 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Further Reading

