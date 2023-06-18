World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

WWE opened at $102.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.27. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.46 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 13.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $41,743,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 54.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,125,000 after purchasing an additional 404,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,656,000. Avala Global LP grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 223.5% in the first quarter. Avala Global LP now owns 561,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,229,000 after purchasing an additional 387,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 605,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,468,000 after purchasing an additional 352,513 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

