AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at CIBC

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AGFMF. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$10.25 to C$9.75 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

AGF Management Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AGFMF opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $6.97.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

