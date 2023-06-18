Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Down 5.4% Following Insider Selling

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 5,236,008 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,563,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Specifically, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 26,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $109,316.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,975.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 26,215 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $109,316.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,975.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 18,801 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $77,460.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,704.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,170 shares of company stock worth $1,202,584 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JOBY has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 114.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after buying an additional 7,691,093 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,408,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,567 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 358.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,126,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,759 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 50.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,240,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.