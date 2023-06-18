Berenberg Bank Trims Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Target Price to GBX 6,600

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 8,000 ($100.10) to GBX 6,600 ($82.58) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,700 ($96.35) to GBX 7,100 ($88.84) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($85.09) to GBX 5,600 ($70.07) in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Croda International stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. Croda International has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $46.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.09.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties. The Consumer Care segment offers specialty sustainable skin care, hair care, and solar protection ingredients.

