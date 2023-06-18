Royal Bank of Canada Increases Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Price Target to GBX 5,500

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,450 ($68.19) to GBX 5,500 ($68.82) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,000 ($75.08) to GBX 6,300 ($78.83) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,460 ($55.81) to GBX 5,100 ($63.81) in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 405 ($5.07) to GBX 450 ($5.63) in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4,841.67.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

Ashtead Group stock opened at $278.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $285.00.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

