Bank of America Trims Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Target Price to C$0.85

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.95 to C$3.65 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canopy Growth from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.03.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Price Performance

Shares of TSE:WEED opened at C$0.83 on Thursday. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$0.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of C$432.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.34.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.