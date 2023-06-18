Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Gentera Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CMPRF opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. Gentera has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.
About Gentera
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gentera (CMPRF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Gentera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.