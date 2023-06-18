Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRFGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CMPRF opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. Gentera has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors.

