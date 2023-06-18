Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Gentera Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CMPRF opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. Gentera has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

About Gentera

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors.

