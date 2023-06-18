Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) PT Raised to GBX 6,700

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,500 ($81.33) to GBX 6,700 ($83.83) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,450 ($68.19) to GBX 5,500 ($68.82) in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 405 ($5.07) to GBX 450 ($5.63) in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,460 ($55.81) to GBX 5,100 ($63.81) in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale started coverage on Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,000 ($75.08) to GBX 6,300 ($78.83) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,841.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $278.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.69. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

