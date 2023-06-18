PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) PT Lowered to C$9.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of PHX Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

PHX Energy Services Price Performance

TSE:PHX opened at C$5.97 on Thursday. PHX Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$3.94 and a 1-year high of C$8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$304.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.31.

PHX Energy Services Announces Dividend

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.10. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The business had revenue of C$166.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that PHX Energy Services will post 1.2463466 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 44.78%.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

