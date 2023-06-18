Eight Capital Analysts Give NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) a C$4.00 Price Target

Eight Capital set a C$4.00 price target on NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NextSource Materials Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSE NEXT opened at C$1.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$240.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.98. NextSource Materials has a 52-week low of C$1.63 and a 52-week high of C$3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.42.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project covering an area of 425 square kilometers located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

