Eight Capital Analysts Give NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) a C$4.00 Price Target

Eight Capital set a C$4.00 price target on NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NextSource Materials Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of TSE NEXT opened at C$1.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$240.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.98. NextSource Materials has a 52-week low of C$1.63 and a 52-week high of C$3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.42.
NextSource Materials Company Profile
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.