Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,750

Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,050 ($25.65) to GBX 1,750 ($21.90) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VCT. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($25.03) to GBX 1,750 ($21.90) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,280 ($28.53) to GBX 2,090 ($26.15) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Victrex from GBX 1,900 ($23.77) to GBX 1,590 ($19.89) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of LON VCT opened at GBX 1,452 ($18.17) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. Victrex has a 12 month low of GBX 1,361 ($17.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,953.15 ($24.44). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,571.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,665.03. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,749.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 13.42 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,228.92%.

In other news, insider Martin Court purchased 600 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,530 ($19.14) per share, for a total transaction of £9,180 ($11,486.49). In related news, insider Ian Melling bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,518 ($18.99) per share, for a total transaction of £15,180 ($18,993.99). Also, insider Martin Court bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,530 ($19.14) per share, with a total value of £9,180 ($11,486.49). Insiders bought 1,609 shares of company stock worth $2,450,085 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

