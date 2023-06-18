CIBC Lowers Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$183.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Desjardins raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$161.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$169.03.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$156.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$159.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$139.40 and a 12 month high of C$175.39.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7287018 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

