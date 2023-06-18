Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Wise (LON:WISE)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 610 ($7.63) price target on the stock.

Wise Trading Down 0.2 %

LON WISE opened at GBX 618 ($7.73) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. Wise has a twelve month low of GBX 285 ($3.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 731.80 ($9.16). The company has a market cap of £6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,300.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 572.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 573.71.

Get Wise alerts:

Insider Activity at Wise

In related news, insider David Wells sold 139,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.01), for a total transaction of £781,849.60 ($978,290.29). In related news, insider David Wells sold 139,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.01), for a total transaction of £781,849.60 ($978,290.29). Also, insider Terri Duhon bought 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 618 ($7.73) per share, with a total value of £896.10 ($1,121.25). 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wise

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.