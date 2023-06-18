Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Wise (LON:WISE)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 610 ($7.63) price target on the stock.
Wise Trading Down 0.2 %
LON WISE opened at GBX 618 ($7.73) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. Wise has a twelve month low of GBX 285 ($3.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 731.80 ($9.16). The company has a market cap of £6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,300.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 572.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 573.71.
Insider Activity at Wise
In related news, insider David Wells sold 139,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.01), for a total transaction of £781,849.60 ($978,290.29). In related news, insider David Wells sold 139,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.01), for a total transaction of £781,849.60 ($978,290.29). Also, insider Terri Duhon bought 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 618 ($7.73) per share, with a total value of £896.10 ($1,121.25). 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Wise
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.
See Also
