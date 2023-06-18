Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$8.50

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$8.40.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services Trading Up 1.0 %

CFW opened at C$4.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$333.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of C$3.70 and a 12 month high of C$7.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.19.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$493.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$464.05 million. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services will post 1.2974684 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.