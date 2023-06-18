Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) PT Lowered to C$1.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ACB. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.31 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.65.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis Trading Down 1.4 %

TSE:ACB opened at C$0.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$238.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.09. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$0.66 and a 1 year high of C$2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$64.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$64.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.