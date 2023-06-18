ATB Capital Trims Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Target Price to C$1.50

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.31 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.65.
Aurora Cannabis Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$0.70 on Thursday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$0.66 and a 1 year high of C$2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$238.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.09.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
