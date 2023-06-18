Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVEX. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

EVE Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:EVEX opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. EVE has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30.

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that EVE will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in EVE by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in EVE in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in EVE in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVE by 240.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 60,526 shares during the period.

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

