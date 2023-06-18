Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives GBX 324.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 322.14 ($4.03).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LGEN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.57) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.44) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.19) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman acquired 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £1,658.40 ($2,075.08). In other news, insider Laura Wade-Gery purchased 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 237 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £1,746.69 ($2,185.55). Also, insider John Kingman purchased 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £1,658.40 ($2,075.08). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,939 shares of company stock worth $688,371 and sold 328,169 shares worth $82,318,714. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LON LGEN opened at GBX 230.40 ($2.88) on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 201.40 ($2.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 287.90 ($3.60). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.54. The company has a market capitalization of £13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 622.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 237.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 246.35.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

