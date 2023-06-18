Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives GBX 324.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 322.14 ($4.03).
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LGEN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.57) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.44) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.19) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman acquired 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £1,658.40 ($2,075.08). In other news, insider Laura Wade-Gery purchased 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 237 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £1,746.69 ($2,185.55). Also, insider John Kingman purchased 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £1,658.40 ($2,075.08). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,939 shares of company stock worth $688,371 and sold 328,169 shares worth $82,318,714. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Legal & General Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.
