Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives GBX 119.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 119.20 ($1.49).

RR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.81) to GBX 156 ($1.95) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.88) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.31) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.25) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

In other news, insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 8,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £12,052.80 ($15,081.08). In related news, insider Panos Kakoullis acquired 8,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £12,052.80 ($15,081.08). Also, insider Angela Strank acquired 6,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 156 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £9,920.04 ($12,412.46). Insiders have bought 15,949 shares of company stock worth $2,379,064 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON:RR opened at GBX 151.20 ($1.89) on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.44 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 239.70 ($3.00). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 150.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,080.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.68.

