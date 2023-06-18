Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,637.86 ($45.52).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Wizz Air to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($40.67) to GBX 3,700 ($46.30) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,750 ($46.92) to GBX 4,050 ($50.68) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($45.05) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,450 ($30.66) price target on Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 2,960 ($37.04) on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 1,320 ($16.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,229 ($40.40). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,884.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,685.93. The company has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -386.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

