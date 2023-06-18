CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Receives $12.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMPO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Activity at CompoSecure

In related news, CFO Timothy Walter Fitzsimmons sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 413,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 76.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

CompoSecure Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 485.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPO stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. CompoSecure has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $548.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.85.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.50 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Featured Articles

