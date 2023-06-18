Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Receives $10.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.71.

SG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of SG stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Sweetgreen has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $21.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $125.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sweetgreen will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 4,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $42,815.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 624,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,905,991.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 4,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $42,815.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 624,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,905,991.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Shlossman sold 3,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $36,553.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 236,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,734.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,293 shares of company stock worth $692,707 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 394.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the first quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

