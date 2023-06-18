Analysts Set R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) PT at $17.44

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.94.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $286,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,277.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other R1 RCM news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,406.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $286,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,277.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $813,760 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,578 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 43,598 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 23,938 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -75.13, a PEG ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

