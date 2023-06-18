Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Target Price at C$9.95

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.95.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$8.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.18 and a 52 week high of C$10.28.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.19). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of C$306.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.5214058 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.71%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

