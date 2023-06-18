Analysts Set Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Price Target at $10.56

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

SHO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $243.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.