Analysts Set Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) PT at $64.07

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.07.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital raised shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $39.62 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.10.

Insider Activity

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 41.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ameresco by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

(Get Rating

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.