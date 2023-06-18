Analysts Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT at $64.08

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.29.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 24.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 10.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 701.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 873,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,918,000 after acquiring an additional 764,401 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter worth $406,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 49.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average of $55.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.85, a PEG ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.96. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $77.24.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

