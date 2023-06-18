Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Receives $187.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.50.

Several research firms recently commented on DUAVF. Berenberg Bank lowered Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Dassault Aviation Société anonyme alerts:

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUAVF opened at $184.50 on Tuesday. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $108.08 and a 1 year high of $209.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.41.

About Dassault Aviation Société anonyme

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.