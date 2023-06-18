Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$27.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$10.54 and a 12-month high of C$28.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.48.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.04. Ero Copper had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of C$136.58 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.6906962 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.