Man Group’s (EMG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 290 ($3.63) price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EMG. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.25) target price on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 276.67 ($3.46).

LON EMG opened at GBX 224.60 ($2.81) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 217.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 231.08. Man Group has a 52-week low of GBX 202.90 ($2.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 293.80 ($3.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of £2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.03, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

