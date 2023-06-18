Global Ports’ (GPH) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Global Ports Stock Performance
Shares of GPH opened at GBX 198 ($2.48) on Thursday. Global Ports has a 12 month low of GBX 70.73 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 203 ($2.54). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 181.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 160.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,308.60. The firm has a market cap of £124.40 million, a PE ratio of -460.47, a P/E/G ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.80.
Global Ports Company Profile
