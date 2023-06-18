Global Ports’ (GPH) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Global Ports Stock Performance

Shares of GPH opened at GBX 198 ($2.48) on Thursday. Global Ports has a 12 month low of GBX 70.73 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 203 ($2.54). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 181.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 160.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,308.60. The firm has a market cap of £124.40 million, a PE ratio of -460.47, a P/E/G ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Global Ports alerts:

Global Ports Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Cruise Business segments. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.