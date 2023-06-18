Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ESP. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Empiric Student Property from GBX 97 ($1.21) to GBX 100 ($1.25) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Empiric Student Property Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of LON ESP opened at GBX 91.90 ($1.15) on Friday. Empiric Student Property has a 12 month low of GBX 74 ($0.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 103.80 ($1.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £554.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 919.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.19.

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

