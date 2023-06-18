HSBC (LON:HSBA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSBA. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.76) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, May 19th. CICC Research raised shares of HSBC to an outperform rating and set a GBX 763.55 ($9.55) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 775 ($9.70) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.01) to GBX 1,000 ($12.51) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 580 ($7.26) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 773.05 ($9.67).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Up 0.4 %

LON HSBA opened at GBX 611.80 ($7.66) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £121.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 679.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 653.80 ($8.18). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 594.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 576.13.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,777.78%.

In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery purchased 31,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.51) per share, for a total transaction of £191,772 ($239,954.95). Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.