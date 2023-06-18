ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.00) price objective on the broadcaster’s stock. Numis Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ITV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ITV to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 94 ($1.18).

Shares of LON:ITV opened at GBX 70.64 ($0.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 75.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.24. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.97 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96.62 ($1.21). The firm has a market cap of £2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.18, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 68,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.01), for a total value of £55,197.45 ($69,065.88). In related news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 68,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.01), for a total value of £55,197.45 ($69,065.88). Also, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,238 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £2,719.92 ($3,403.30). Insiders own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

