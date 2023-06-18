JTC (LON:JTC) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 860 ($10.76) price target on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on JTC from GBX 820 ($10.26) to GBX 760 ($9.51) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.01) target price on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

JTC Stock Performance

Shares of JTC opened at GBX 745 ($9.32) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,104.17 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 746.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 736.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.15. JTC has a one year low of GBX 563 ($7.04) and a one year high of GBX 860 ($10.76).

JTC Increases Dividend

About JTC

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from JTC’s previous dividend of $3.10. JTC’s payout ratio is 4,166.67%.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

