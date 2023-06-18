Mitchells & Butlers’ (MAB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Numis Securities in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 290 ($3.63) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.10% from the stock’s current price.

MAB has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 213 ($2.67) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 275 ($3.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 212.60 ($2.66).

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Up 2.5 %

MAB stock opened at GBX 210 ($2.63) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 189.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 167.37. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52 week low of GBX 99.70 ($1.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 224.36 ($2.81). The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,390.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.62.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

