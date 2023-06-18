Barclays Increases Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target to GBX 3,500

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,300 ($41.29) to GBX 3,500 ($43.79) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on SHEL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 2,625 ($32.85) to GBX 2,405 ($30.09) in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($34.41) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.54) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($36.29) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,894 ($36.21).

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,336 ($29.23) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,377.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,387.58. The firm has a market cap of £159.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

