Mears Group (LON:MER) Price Target Increased to GBX 280 by Analysts at Numis Securities

Mears Group (LON:MER – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Numis Securities from GBX 275 ($3.44) to GBX 280 ($3.50) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.44) target price on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Shares of LON MER opened at GBX 285 ($3.57) on Friday. Mears Group has a 12-month low of GBX 178.50 ($2.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 285.50 ($3.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.42. The stock has a market cap of £314.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1,096.15, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 232.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 212.82.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

