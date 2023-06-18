Shell (LON:SHEL) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,300 ($41.29) price objective on the stock.

SHEL has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($34.41) price target on Shell in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Shell to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,625 ($32.85) to GBX 2,405 ($30.09) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Shell from GBX 2,987 ($37.37) to GBX 2,854 ($35.71) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($37.54) to GBX 2,850 ($35.66) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($36.29) price target on Shell in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,894 ($36.21).

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,336 ($29.23) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £159.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.64, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,377.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,387.58. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,900.83%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

